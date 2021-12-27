896 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

