$93.05 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $93.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Points International posted sales of $56.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $350.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $412.75 million, with estimates ranging from $412.70 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,773. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

