AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLVLY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. AB Volvo has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

