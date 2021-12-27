Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,168 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $69,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,804. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.