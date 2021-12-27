Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 31,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 108,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

ABT opened at $139.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

