Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9805 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $8.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

