Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,360 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.2% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 180,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 105,242 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $401.61. The stock had a trading volume of 370,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,830,430. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.67 and a 200 day moving average of $373.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

