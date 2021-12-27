Accel Wealth Management Buys 704 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 164.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $13,207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.21. 6,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,757. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

