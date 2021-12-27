Accel Wealth Management Buys 78 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 202,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 641,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,419,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,179. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

