Accel Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 124.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

PFFD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 645,899 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

