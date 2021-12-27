Accel Wealth Management Has $269,000 Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 167.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,306. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

