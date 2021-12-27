Accel Wealth Management Sells 126 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 46.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Toro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Toro by 391.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,817. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.