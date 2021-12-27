ACENT (ACE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.69 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. ACENT has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACENT has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

