Adshares Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004517 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $48.79 million and $2.53 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00187480 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,479 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

