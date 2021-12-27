Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $147.35 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.