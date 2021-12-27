Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.76.

AMD stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

