Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.76.
AMD stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
