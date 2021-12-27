AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

IM Cannabis stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. IM Cannabis Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 60.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

