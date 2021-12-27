AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $11.17 Million Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group accounts for about 1.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $28.32 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

