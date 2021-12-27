AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

