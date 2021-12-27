AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $147.93 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

