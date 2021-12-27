AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $50.39 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

