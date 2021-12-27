AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Shares of BBWI opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

