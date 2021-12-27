Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Financial Review

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 4.85 -$183.10 million ($3.61) -2.36 Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 52.59 -$43.71 million ($0.60) -2.07

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.66, suggesting a potential upside of 177.73%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 435.48%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -159.85% -1,531.00% -36.28% Genocea Biosciences N/A -265.27% -42.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

