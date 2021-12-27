Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

