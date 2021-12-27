Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,237 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,766. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

