Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $168.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

