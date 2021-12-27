Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

