Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $91.00 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

