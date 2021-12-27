Aion Market Cap Tops $82.22 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $82.22 million and $9.25 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,499.54 or 0.99258163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00298936 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00476835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00156989 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,864,396 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

