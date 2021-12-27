Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $3,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.24.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $69.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.