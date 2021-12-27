Allworth Financial LP Acquires 126 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $114.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

