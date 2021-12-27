Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10,873.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

