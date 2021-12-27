Allworth Financial LP Takes $140,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $645.02 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

