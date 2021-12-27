Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,521.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 71,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CWST stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.