Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

