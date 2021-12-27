Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Cigna by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 277,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,535 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,088,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

CI opened at $225.89 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

