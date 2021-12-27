Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,427 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32.

