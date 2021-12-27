Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.