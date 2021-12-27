Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

