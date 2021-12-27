Amalgamated Bank Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

