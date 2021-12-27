Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Exponent worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 75.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 714.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO opened at $113.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

