Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Umpqua worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,872,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

