Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,198 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

