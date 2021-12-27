Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 13,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

