Ambire AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 146,700,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,258,144 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.