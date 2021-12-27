American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

