American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.86. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 244,529 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
