American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.26

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $17.86. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 244,529 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

