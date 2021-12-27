American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 124,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

