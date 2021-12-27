American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Head to Head Review

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 794.74%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Tufin Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.17 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $100.83 million 3.71 -$35.41 million ($1.01) -10.07

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Tufin Software Technologies -35.16% -58.19% -24.24%

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.