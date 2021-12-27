Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

